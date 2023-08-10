Robbie Robertson, the man who wrote the classics “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” died in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was eighty years old. Robertson was the guitarist and songwriter of the Canadian-American rock band The Band. During his career he collaborated with Bob Dylan, among others, and made soundtracks for Martin Scorsese films. His manager Jared Levine announced his death international media.

Levine said Robertson was “surrounded by his family at the time of his death,” which included his wife and ex-wife. His death follows a “lingering illness”, according to his manager. Robertson was born in Toronto, Canada on July 5, 1943. His mother was Indian and his father was Jewish. At a young age he was already fascinated by music. “I’ve been playing the guitar for so long I can’t remember when I started,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in 1968.

The Band started in the 1960s as a backing band for Bob Dylan, but soon started making music of its own. Robertson’s life with the group was filmed in the documentary ‘Once Were Brothers’. A solo hit by Robertson, ‘Somewhere Down the Crazy River’, became a top 10 hit in the Netherlands in 1988.