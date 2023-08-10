Robbie Robertson, one of the greatest songwriters and musicians in rock history, has died at the age of 80. Leader of ‘The Band’, the group that accompanied Bob Dylan for a long time, Robertson, despite being Canadian by birth, fully absorbed all of American culture. From supporting Bob Dylan to success as a standalone group, The Band profoundly influenced US popular music in the 1960s and 1970s. The Band played the 1969 Woodstock Festival and were well known enough to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

In 1976 Robertson decided to stop the concerts of the group and organized a last farewell, with a gathering of stars in San Francisco. Celebrities such as Dylan, Van Morrison, Neil Young, Muddy Waters and many others took to the stage. The concert was filmed by Martin Scorsese who made it into a famous documentary released in 1978: The Last Waltz. And it was precisely with Scorsese that the collaboration continued. In fact, Robertson has worked on the soundtracks of several of the director’s films, including ”The Departed” and ”The Irishman”.