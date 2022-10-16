Robbie Coltrane, remembered as the beloved Hagrid of the “Harry Potter” saga, passed away on October 14. The news took thousands of fans of the magical world by surprise and mourned the entire entertainment industry; His followers shared their greatest condolences on social networks.

The last time the British actor was seen was in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, the meeting that brought together the cast of the saga for a special on HBO Max. Beyond this, it was only known that the interpreter was ill in recent years.

What illness did Robbie Coltrane have?

In 2011, Robbie Coltrane reappeared in a wheelchair to present the attraction “Hagrid’s magical creatures motorbike”. To the surprise of the attendees, the artist revealed that he suffered from osteoarthritis and invited reflection.

“I had an exploratory operation and the doctors found that I have no cartilage in one of my knees. It is completely disintegrated and I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis. Now I live in constant pain, ”were his words.

Five other Robbie Coltrane movies you must see

