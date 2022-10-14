Robbie Coltranethe actor we had come to love as the giant with a heart of gold Hagrid in Harry Potteris died at the age of 72: the confirmation comes from his agent directly to the colleagues of Deadline. Appeared in prominent films such as Cracker, James Bond and Harry Potter, the star died in hospital in Scotland, Larbert.

Sick for 2 years and wheelchair-bound, the actor had captivated the British people with his portrayal of forensic psychologist Dr. Edward “Fitz” Coltrane in Cracker, a television drama that allowed the actor to win three consecutive BAFTAs for Best Actor. TV series of the 90s, but only in 2001 will he reach the public of the world with his interpretation of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, alongside the star Daniel Radcliffe.

As for the James Bond, Coltrane had appeared in GoldenEye and in The World is Not Enough, where he played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky. Born in 1950 with the surname McMillan, he took the surname Coltrane to pay homage to the jazz saxophonist John Coltrane. Even with theatrical experiences in his young age, he had worked on Byrne’s The Slab Boys; the first film roles instead had seen him in Flash Gordon And Mona Lisawhile on the small screen we talk about Tutti Frutti And Blackadder the Third.