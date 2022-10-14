Robbie Coltrane, who brought to life the beloved character of Hagrid in Harry Potter, died on the morning of October 14 at a hospital near his residence in Larbert, Scotland. This was announced by the British media BBC through its website.

According to information provided by his agent, Belinda Wright, the actor would have been ill for the last two years. Also, when asked about the artist’s career, he defined him as a “unique talent” who brought great joy to all fans of the wizard saga.

“For me personally, I will remember him as a loyal and permanent customer. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, he will be missed.”

