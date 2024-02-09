Home page World

In Germany there are repeated attacks on cash-in-transit vehicles. (Symbolic image) © Henning Kaiser/dpa

In Berlin, a cash-in-transit truck was attacked by several perpetrators, and one employee was injured. Many other questions still remain unanswered.

Berlin – On Friday (February 9th), around 9 a.m., there was a robbery on a cash-in-transit truck in Berlin. The attack occurred in front of a bank branch on Mariendorfer Damm in the Schöneberg district. According to the Berlin newspaper went to a Volksbank branch. He is said to have been attacked by four masked people.

Cash-in-transit truck robbery in Berlin Mariendorf: security employee injured in the head

“Two security guards were attacked in front of a bank, with at least one being injured in the head,” said police spokeswoman Jane Berndt when asked BZ. The perpetrators then fled.

So far, few details are known about the attack. It is still unclear what weapons the attackers used to attack the money transporter. According to Berndt, it is not yet known whether the perpetrators were able to steal money and how much the loot might have been. This is currently still the subject of the investigation.

Perpetrators in Berlin on the run: Police come across burning car

Just a few minutes later, the police discovered a burning car in a parking lot on Mohringer Allee in the Neukölln district, near the crime scene. The vehicle was extinguished by firefighters. According to Berndt, it is unclear whether this is a getaway vehicle; that is currently the subject of the investigation.

There are repeated attacks on cash-in-transit vehicles all over Germany, and in one case the perpetrators were even able to steal 3.1 million euros. But criminals aren't just targeting the vans; bank branches and ATMs themselves have long been the target of perpetrators. The first savings banks have now even hired security employees.