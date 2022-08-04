Croatia has handed over the two suspects of a spectacular wine robbery worth more than 1.6 million euros in Spain to the Spanish authorities. The man and woman appeared before the investigating judge in Cáceres today.

47-year-old Constantín Gabriel Dumitru with both Dutch and Romanian nationality has a criminal record for similar crimes, the regional news channel reports. Canal Extremadura. He has been behind bars in the autonomous Spanish region since yesterday, as has his 29-year-old accomplice Priscila Lara Guevara from Mexico. They were flown to Spain from Croatia on Wednesday, where the couple was caught last month. On July 18, they were arrested by border guards as they returned to Croatia from Montenegro. They had already been spotted there a week earlier at the border crossing with Slovenia. The Spanish investigating judge then issued a European arrest warrant against them.

At the Palace of Justice in Cáceres, they appeared today before the investigating judge, who questioned them for an hour about the theft of the 45 bottles of exclusive wine from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Atrio in the city at the end of October last year. The two have been charged with violent theft in an establishment open to the public, whether or not in conjunction with two specific aggravating circumstances: the high economic value and the cultural and artistic value of the wine they stole, the news channel quotes from a press statement from the Supreme Court of Extremadura. See also Söder shortly before the "tyranny"? Buschmann scolding CSU boss

Among the 45 stolen bottles was an extremely rare Château d’Yquem from 1806, one of the most extraordinary wines in the world. The bottle was listed for 310,000 euros on the wine list, but is invaluable according to experts because the bottle was part of 215 years of history of Spanish gastronomy. The exclusive sweet wine from the Sauternes region in the southernmost area of ​​Bordeaux, is one of the oldest in wine history and the only one to qualify as Premier Grand Cru Classé Supérieur. At least six nineteenth-century bottles from the exclusive Burgundian wine estate Romanée-Conti also disappeared.

Text continues below the photo

The wine cellar of the Atrio restaurant in Cáceres. © via REUTERS



After their questioning by the investigating judge, the court in Cáceres ordered the pre-trial detention of the two suspects without the possibility of bail. The latter because of the seriousness of the facts and the risk of flight hazard. The duo were taken to prison in the city, about 300 kilometers southwest of Madrid. See also Mali mission comes under international scrutiny

Fake names, ID card and wig

The two reserved the day before the wine robbery, in October last year, each a room in the hotel at restaurant Atrio in Cáceres. Dumitru did so under the name Mirka Golubic but would never check in, his accomplice used a fake Swiss ID card. The former Mexican beauty queen wore a brown wig, mouth mask and sunglasses upon entry. She told the receptionist that she would be having dinner with a companion in the evening.

After that dinner, the restaurant guests could, as usual at Atrio, visit the historic wine cellar with space for 40,000 bottles of wine. Both suspects did. A little after 1 a.m., Guevarra asked the night receptionist if she could have another salad. This turned out to be possible even though the kitchen was already closed. When the receptionist served the salad and the Mexican talked to him, Dimitru managed to slip into the wine cellar undetected with three bags.

He entered with a key that he had stolen on a previous visit. He then quietly filled the bags with 45 bottles of wine. He wrapped the 40-year-old in towels to prevent them from breaking. The man and woman left Atrio about 5 a.m., according to surveillance images. See also This hand-painted 911 has a touch of Bugatti

Even before crimes

Investigations revealed that they had eaten together three times before at the Michelin-starred restaurant: in June, August and September. Investigators and investigators from a police team specializing in property and violent crime subsequently discovered that Dumitru had been arrested twice in Madrid after the theft of valuable bottles of wine from gourmet shops. At that time, he lived with Guevara at an address in Cáceres. They were no longer found there. International cooperation with colleagues in the Netherlands, Croatia and Romania as well as with Interpol provided new information. For example, in January 2022, Dimitru had his passport renewed in Romania and he was arrested in Switzerland for theft of bottles of wine from a duty-free shop at Geneva airport.

The two suspects were transported in this car. © ANP / EPA

