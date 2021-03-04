There were two entrances in just 48 hours in the exclusive neighborhood of La Horqueta, in San Isidro. The last of them, which occurred on Tuesday, was victimized by former army chief César Milani (66). Investigators believe that it was the same band that performed “on the air.” For Milani they were “Former members of the AFI”.

The assault on the former head of the Army occurred in his house located at O’Higgins 3636, in that town located in the north of the Buenos Aires suburbs, on Tuesday at noon.

It is the same 1,1150 square meter property that Milani acquired in 2010 and for which he was prosecuted for “illicit enrichment.” The case was elevated to oral proceedings in 2017.

At that time, at least five armed robbers got out of a gray Volkswagen Gol and entered the property, taking advantage of the fact that the gate was open for renovations.

The 1,150-square-meter house of the former Army chief, César Milani, located in the La Horqueta neighborhood, in San Isidro. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

Milani had gone out to the sidewalk to speak with the contractor in charge of the parts and inside the house were his wife, the domestic worker and six workers.

“The gate was open because they were doing repairs. Three or four people entered first, I just went out onto the sidewalk and one or two more appeared and they put us inside. They stayed for approximately 15 or 20 minutes, they were all heavily armed, with important weapons, 9 millimeters and 45, “the soldier explained, adding that the first thing he thought was that they wanted to kidnap him.

“It was not just any group, they were professionals, they acted as a kind of commando group; I smell that behind this there are security force personnel, possibly some security force that is in an anomalous situation or outside the force, “Milani said this morning in dialogue with the media that approached the door of his house.

However, judicial sources clarified that there is still no element to support this hypothesis and that everything indicates that it was an act of “broadcast” insecurity.

César Milani, assaulted at his home in San Isidro.

Later, the former head of the Army said: “Now they add me a new piece of information, that apparently there would not only be former members of the Police of the Province but former members of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) who they already spied on me in jail. They spied on me, my family, my children, my wife, their phones. They bugged me to listen to my dialogues with my lawyers. When I was acquitted they spied on the court, all on the orders of Magdalani and Arribas. They spied on the court before, during and after the trial, “he said in dialogue with Telefé News.

“One of the things that strikes me is that they enter this house, where there are a lot of cameras and they know that they are not going to carry more than a few pesos, some watches. The way they entered, with the guns down and without intimidating. A way of saying ‘we are here’, “said Milani.

According to the complaint made later by the former military officer at the police station, the criminals took all the victims to the upper floor of the house, where they locked them in a dressing room while they seized money, valuables and two weapons from the former chief of the Army: a 9-millimeter Browning pistol issued by that institution and a 40-caliber semiautomatic.

“They were 30 years old, 35 years old, rather short hair, they acted very naturally, it was not personal that they were drugged, or drunk, or out of their minds. They were totally calm, always with weapons out but down,” described the former Army chief, who recalled that one of the robbers even carried a gun on his back.

The retired military man said he had weapons but that he preferred not to face the thieves for fear of hurting any of the people who were in his house.

“I could have made use of any of them but I didn’t want to because my wife, the girl who works at home, the contractor and six workers were there. They were five armed men, if I had asked any question of wanting to use a weapon we would surely have had a personal misfortune, “he commented.

After carrying out the robbery, the five thieves escaped in a gray Volkswagen Gol that was later found abandoned in the area and they are investigating whether they had the support of a black Ford Ecosport.

Meanwhile, Milani, the wife and the employees managed to break the door of the dressing room and leave, after which they called the police and pressed the anti-panic button of the security company that they have hired for the house.

The case is being handled by Boulogne’s prosecutor Paula Hertrig, who ordered various measures to try to identify the assailants.

Judicial sources indicated that although Milani suggested that there could be members of a security force, at the moment that is not proven and that they could be criminals who are already acting in the area. “broadcast”.

“They took advantage of the fact that the gate was open and saw the possibility to enter,” he told Telam one of the researchers.

Although the car and the number of criminals do not coincide -two acted-, due to the modus operandi the prosecution does not rule out that it is the same gang that last Sunday committed another entry to a retired couple from La Horqueta, where the female victim ended up with a fractured septum.

César Milani at the time the Court acquits him for crimes against humanity in 2019.

Milani assured that the Police have the images of the security cameras of his house and of the neighbors, in which all the movements of the criminals were recorded, and that the contractor also provided data with which two facial identikits were made of two criminals.

“I take this opportunity to tell the police and provincial security authorities that they have all the elements, such as cars, patents and two identikits, to determine who was in my house,” Milani said.

The judicial spokesmen acknowledged the existence of these videos of Milani’s house – although they clarified that they are not of good quality -, of neighboring properties and the municipality, with which they try to reconstruct the route of the Gol car used by the band and discover if indeed they acted with some other support vehicle.

“The car was seen driving near the Villa Santa Rita, in Boulogne, and had a doctored patent. We are examining it in search of traces that allow us to identify some of the assailants, “commented one of the sources consulted.

In some of these films, it was possible to notice that one of the criminals has a limp due to some difficulty in his leg, one of the informants confided.

Along with the prosecutor, members of the Departmental Investigations Delegation (DDI) of San Isidro and the 9th police station in La Horqueta worked.

Milani was appointed by Cristina Kirchner as chief of the Army General Staff in 2013 and was in charge until 2015. After his appointment, he was denounced for crimes against humanity during the last military dictatorship.

The case for the disappearance of soldier Alberto Agapito Ledo was acquitted by the Justice, although the conscript’s family demanded that the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation annul the “arbitrary” acquittal issued by the federal oral court of Tucumán and sentence him to 6 years in prison.

In October 2020, the Buenos Aires federal judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi dismissed him in a case for alleged illegal spying on opponents, initiated by a journalist.

LM