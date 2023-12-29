London (AFP)

The palace of English international winger Jack Grealish was robbed while he was participating with his team, Manchester City, the “defending champion,” in defeating host Everton 3-1, during the nineteenth stage of the Premier League.

The thieves entered Grealish's palace in Cheshire, northwest England, while he was participating in the match held in Liverpool, and members of the player's family and his fiancée Sasha Atwood were watching at home, when they heard voices, according to reports.

An alarm bell sounded, and the police responded with a helicopter, police dogs, and a number of their officers who arrived at the palace, but without finding any suspect.

It was reported that the thieves stole jewelry and watches worth one million pounds ($1.2 million), and Grealish, 28, was informed of what happened after the match against Everton.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “On the evening of December 27, the police were called due to reports of a robbery.”

She added, “The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen. Police officers were deployed, supported by police dogs and the National Police Air Service, and searches were conducted in the area, but no trace of the suspects was found.” . “No one has been arrested yet and investigations are ongoing.”