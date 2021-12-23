B.According to the police, shots were fired during a robbery on a delicatessen store in Cologne’s wholesale market. One of the three masked men is said to have shot an assault rifle in the air early Thursday evening, the police said. Then the three alleged perpetrators are said to have fled in a car.

The Kölner Stadtanzeiger reports that the alleged perpetrators threatened an employee of the shop and stole cash. Nothing is known about the amount of the booty. The perpetrators are said to have been armed with assault rifles and pistols. The wholesale market is located in the Raderberg district in the south of Cologne.

Police are looking for the perpetrators

According to initial testimony, one of the wanted wore a dark blue jacket with eye-catching yellow patches. The men are described as slim, muscular and between 1.70 m and 1.85 m tall. According to the police, the perpetrators fled in a silver vehicle. The police also used a helicopter during the search.

Witnesses are asked to call 0221 229-0 or send an email to poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de.