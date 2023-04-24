Mercy Day did not end well in the church of Santa María Reina de los Apóstoles, at kilometer 5 of La Manga, belonging to the municipality of San Javier. «We closed on Sunday night and when I went on Monday to prepare things for a wedding I saw that the lampstand was not in its place and the sacristy was open. That already made me think that something had happened, “recalls the sacristan.

When he entered this room and the parish priest’s office, he found them scrambled and with the doors forced. Someone had entered during the early morning to take the Easter donations, the money they collect with the candle offerings and “up to 10 euros that were in an envelope from the celebration of a mass.”

The assistant parish priest explains that “they only took the cash, but the thieves knew where to look, where the money from the chandelier was, which was locked in a box in a more hidden corner. They were also aware that we had not deposited the money from the brush from last Easter in the bank and that it was in a safe.

The assailants entered the temple by breaking the bowler hat on an iron side door and, once inside, they smashed the locks to gain access to the rest of the rooms. “They took the money, but luckily they did not desecrate the church or steal valuable items, such as an old chalice that the priest had brought for the Easter celebration,” says the parishioner.

The Civil Guard is investigating the events that occurred the same early morning in which a restaurant in La Manga, just 2 kilometers from the temple, was looted.