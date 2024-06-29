SASSARI. It’s 8:30pm on Friday 28th June. A commando of at least 20 people with weapons of war attacks the Mondialpol vault in Caniga, on the outskirts of Sassari. The criminals are willing to do anything, even kill.. Dressed in camouflage and bulletproof vests they enter the security company’s factory by breaking through a wall: two of them exploit the length of the mechanical arm of a bucket which they bring closer to the concrete wall.

In the photo, the Mondialpol headquarters in Sassari and the mechanical vehicle used by the criminals to enter

Simultaneously with a ladder, at least six bandits climb over the fence. Inside of they shoot to scare the security guardsthen they only take possession of a part of the cash present on site without managing to force the vault. The bags of money are carried out always with the bucket of the mechanical vehicle and loaded onto a white Fiat Ducato van.





Before fleeing towards Cagliari they shoot at the security guards to intimidate them: one of them who is in the surveillance booth is saved thanks to the bulletproof glass. The scene is filmed from afar with a cell phone and then spread on social media.

The excavator, the shots, the minutes of terror: this is how they burgled the Mondialpol in Sassari



While the robbery is still in progress, a carabinieri car reaches the Mondialpol headquarters: it is riddled with bullets by the criminals. They shoot at human height and against the engine to block it. A patrol car from the traffic police also arrives, from the opposite direction. In this case too the carabinieri were saved because the windshield withstood the impact of the bullets. The commando’s action was coordinated and studied in great detail according to investigators.



In the photo, the patrol cars with bullet holes after the armed assault on the Mondialpol vault (handle)

While part of the gang entered the headquarters, about ten of them blocked all the main access routes by setting fire to cars. and sprinkling the asphalt with nails. In this way they covered their escape: all the traffic around the city was blocked and the police reached the place of the robbery with difficulty.



In the photo one of the cars used by armed bandits to escape after the robbery at the Mondialpol vault in Sassari (handle)

The anti-robbery plan has been launched throughout northern Sardinia with roadblocks on the main roads of Sassari and Nuoroand with the Carabinieri helicopter that circled over the city all night. The stolen money was intended to pay pensions next week.

Sassari, armed assault on the Mondialpol vault: video of shots fired at law enforcement



Previous robberies at the Mondialpol in Sassari: 20 between armored vehicles and headquarters

Three assaults on the headquarters where the Vedetta 2 Mondialpol vault is located in Sassari and three on armored vehicles of the same company not only in the Sassari area but also in the Nuoro and Cagliari areas. Eight years ago 13 gang members armed to the teeth managed to steal 10 million euros. It was February 29, 2016even then at the end of the month just before the payment of pensions and always with the help of an excavator to demolish part of the surrounding wall. May 31, 2018 the bandits, this time seven, tried again following the identical methods of the heist carried out two years earlier in the same institute. Again with an excavator, the criminals knocked down the entrance gate trying to enter the building but the security systems slowed down the action of the gang who had to flee without the loot when the police and carabinieri arrived. Yesterday the scene repeated itself with the large mechanical vehicle which this time did not break through the surrounding wall but was used to transport the money contained in bags outside and then escape with the loot. Three, all failed, including the raids against the institute’s armored vehicles. In December 2003 in Sassari, at the crossroads for Monti, about 20 kilometers from Olbia. Eight hooded criminals armed with pistols, machine guns and rifles blocked traffic with tree trunks and bushes tied to the back of two off-road vehicles moments before the arrival of the armored vehicle. However, the driver, suspicious of the sudden traffic jam, sensed the danger by suddenly reversing gear and thus managed to escape the ambush. In May of the following year, a new attempt was made in Nuoro, on state road 389 near the crossroads for Villagrande. The bandits had, once again, blocked the roadway with tree trunks but one of the two guards who was driving the armored van had managed to get past the blockade. The criminals had fired several rifle shots in an attempt to stop the vehicle and the two officers on board had been injured. On May 31, 2022, another attempt on state road 130 in Domusnovasin southern Sardinia. Seven bandits had blocked the road with two large cars and shot at the armored vehicle, but the driver had managed to get away. In this case too, the bandits fled without money.

The concern of the police

Carabinieri cars riddled with Kalashnikov shots and officers in shock. The day after the robbery in the province of Sassari, where the fleeing criminals shot at Radiomobile cars of the Carabinieri company, alarmed the police unions. «The means of protection of the cars made it possible not to celebrate a funeral», declared Davide Satta, Deputy National General Secretary of the Italian Carabinieri Trade Union Union (USIC), in a note. «What happened last night in Sassari is of unprecedented gravity. Colleagues are in shock, but fortunately they are fine. The windshield of the service car resisted the Kalashnikov shots that the bandits exploded against them, only by a miracle there was no death», echoes Eros Retanda, Sassari provincial general secretary of the New Carabinieri Union (NSC). “This very serious episode – he continues – highlights how a single patrol cannot deal with such events and how it is essential to strengthen control of the territory, especially in a land where criminal escalation does not retreat.”