The Sevilla FC footballer Valentín Boat It is news for a fact that has nothing to do with sports. On Tuesday night there was a robbery in your house. The player himself and his partner were not at home at the time of the events.

It has been Yaz Jaureguypartner of the Argentine soccer player from Sevilla FC, who has denounced what happened with a message on social networks. «Coming home and finding it robbed like that. Coming to a country full of illusions and you can’t be calm… Everything is too strange, don’t even trust its shadow,” can be read in the text published by Jaureguy.

«Obviously we have cameras. Two men entered through the house next door, spent fifty minutes inside the house and left ten minutes before we arrived. The strange thing is that only one employee knew about our movement during those hours, which could be the only entry, and he left seven minutes before they entered. We have already filed a complaint and we hope it doesn’t go to waste,” he added.

Valentín Barco arrived at Sevilla FC at the end of last August from Brighton on loan.