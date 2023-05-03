Who is Dan Fallows?

Born in 1973, Dan Fallows he began to approach the world of Formula 1 at the age of 29, involved in the project Jaguar Racing as an aerodynamicist. Upon Ford’s withdrawal from the premier category of motoring, he moved on to work in Dallarabefore returning to the Circus in 2006 thanks to Red Bull Racing. For fifteen years in Milton Keynes he held the role of team leader of the aerodynamics departmentbecoming its manager in 2014. Considered by many to be a loyal Adrian Newey loyalist, since April 2022 he has been working in Aston Martinwhere he assumed the role of technical director. Many argue that behind the great recovery of the British team in 2023 – it is second among the constructors after four races – there is the hand of the British engineer.

The Fallows case

The transition from Aston Martin to Red Bull was far from simple and amicable. In June 2021, Lawrence Stroll’s team officially announced the arrival of Fallows, finding a prompt reaction from rivals directed by Christian Horner, who started a legal dispute served to keep the engineer in another position in the company until April 2022, the date of the definitive green light for Aston Martin.

But Fallows is not new to the mermaids of changing their tunic, since already in 2014 was tempted by an important woman offer from McLaren, eager to strengthen its technical organizational chart. According to Ron Dennis – then number one of the historic English team – the engineer had signed a binding contract with Woking, except to backtrack and decide at the last moment to stay in Red Bull, in exchange for being promoted to aerodynamics manager by replacing Peter Prodromou. passed right in McLaren.

Binotto’s offer

According to what was revealed by Leo Turrini, long-time journalist always well informed on what is happening at Ferrari in 2021 Dan Fallows was close to accepting an offer from Maranello: “In 2021 poor Binotto was convinced he could bring a certain Dan Fallows to Maranello, snatching him from Red Bull. The deal jumped at the last minute, perhaps because Aston Martin was offering more. Now the music has changed”. The reference of the journalist from Sassuolo is to the current acquisition campaign of Ferrari, with Enrico Balbo who “will return to Italy” and confirms that “Ferrari will be shopping among… the Red Bull shelves, from where two more professionals will arrive” which will be operationalonly in 2024“. Finally Turrini does not exclude other farewells, after those of David Sanchez and Laurent Mekies with a significant “others will come out“.