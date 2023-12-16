Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 21:42

Six yet-to-be-identified men invaded a wedding party in Manaus and robbed guests at the ceremony at gunpoint. The episode happened last night, the 15th, around 10pm, in the Flores neighborhood, in the center-south zone. Security cameras in the party room recorded the entire action. Guests, including children and the elderly, hid under tables and were forced to hand over their belongings.

According to people who were present at the party, and who preferred not to identify themselves, the assailants invaded the ceremony and attacked guests. In addition, they took one of the buffet employees hostage. On one of the security cameras, it is possible to see this moment.

The recordings also recorded the six men going from table to table, where guests were hiding, and snatching cell phones, tablets, bags and other objects. Most of the robbers wore caps while another covered his face with a cloth. One last one wore a balaclava.

According to the Amazonas Military Police, the incident was received around 10pm and the vehicles arrived at the scene around ten minutes later. However, the robbers had already escaped with the vehicle of one of the guests who was arriving at the wedding at the time of the robbery. The car, a white Fiat Palio, was found hours later in a vacant lot in the north of Manaus.

According to the Amazonas Public Security Secretariat (SSP-AM), the Civil Police will investigate the case. According to data from the department, between January and April this year, there were 7,198 cases of robbery in the state. Of this total, the majority (6,821) occurred in Manaus. The number is equivalent to an average of 77 robberies per day in the first quarter of 2023.