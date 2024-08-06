Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 21:22

A 26-year-old man had his Porsche stolen early in the afternoon of last Sunday, the 4th, in the Vila Floresta neighborhood, in Santo André, metropolitan region of São Paulo. The victim was at the door of a bar on Rua Andaraí when he was surprised by three suspects, one of whom was armed.

Surveillance footage shows the robbers crossing the street and announcing the robbery. The driver of the luxury car raises his arms and does not react to the approach. He hands the keys to the suspects, who get into the Porsche and flee the scene.

According to the State Public Security Department (SSP-SP), the victim filed a police report through the Electronic Police Station. The case was registered as vehicle theft and forwarded to the 1st Police District of Santo André.

Throughout 2023, the State of São Paulo had a rate of 112.6 stolen vehicles per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, released last month.

In absolute numbers, the total corresponds to 37,471 crimes of this type – around 102 vehicles stolen per day -, a drop of 12.8% compared to 2022, when the State had 41,721 occurrences and a rate of 129.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

When vehicle thefts are also considered, São Paulo has the fourth highest rate in Brazil, with 396 vehicles stolen and robbed per 100,000 inhabitants – behind Piauí (rate of 479.2 per 100,000 inhabitants), Rio de Janeiro (503.9) and Pernambuco (573).

In relation to 2022, the State showed a 7.6% drop in this type of occurrence, according to data from the Yearbook.