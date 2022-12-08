Nyandarua, Kenya.- alleged thieves They broke into a morgue in Nyandarua, Kenya, they took out the corpse of a 10 year old boy and they left.

According to a police report, the minor’s body it was deposited in a septic tank which is located a few meters from the morgue.

The events occurred on Wednesday, December 7, and it was a morgue attendant who realized that a body was missing.

“The body of a minor identified as George Chege, 10 was stolen from the JM Kariuki Hospital morgue in Nyandarua, where it was kept,” the report stated.

As it was revealed, the wizard larrived at work around 08:00 when he noticed that the door major it was broken.

So he immediately called the police, who arrived at the hospital and after review determined that a corpse was missing.

The police elements assured that there were, in total, three doors that had been destroyed to enter.

Also, it was said that the thieves agreed to one of the refrigerators, they took out the minor’s body and left with him.

Police He decided implement an operation search to find the body, and minutes later heor found in a well septic outside the morgue.

Fortunately the body was recovered and returned to the morgue, where it will undergo further inspection to find out why it was stolen.

In addition to investigating what the child’s death was to see if it is related to the theft of his body.