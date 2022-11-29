Robberies | Tampere’s street robberies are different from other youth robberies – “Exceptionally brazen”

According to the police, one of the unifying factors in the street robberies in Tampere in the fall is that the acts have been directed at young adults who are unknown to the perpetrators and who are older than them.

Inner Finland last week, the police informed about the increased number of street robberies in Tampere during the autumn.

According to the police, since the beginning of August, it has received 21 criminal reports about robberies in the Tampere area, which have clear common features.

The 21 cases that came to the attention of the police between August and November are not suspected to be a series of crimes carried out by the same perpetrators. The cases are investigated in various preliminary examinations as, for example, aggravated and basic robberies and attempted robberies.

The suspected perpetrators are known to the police in 11 cases, which means that the suspects in ten cases are still being investigated.

Some of the suspects are suspected in one single act, some of the persons are suspects in a couple of cases.

“There are a few cases where the same suspects are known to be involved,” Crime Commissioner Markus Antila It tells about the police of Inner Finland.

The suspects are a total of 15 boys and men aged between 15 and 20, who come from Tampere, Valkeakoski and Helsinki.

According to Antila, one group of three boys is a suspect in at least two cases. Another group of three different boys is suspected in two other cases.

For example, according to Antila, there is no reason to suspect street gangs, and according to police information, the cases are not related to drug trafficking.

Autumn According to the police, robberies have clear common features.

It has been characteristic of the crimes that the perpetrators have chosen an unknown victim, threatened with violence or a bladed weapon, and in the worst cases also used violence to take the victim’s property. In three situations, the victim’s face was sprayed with a spray.

According to the police, the suspected perpetrators were approximately 15–20 years old in all cases. The victims, on the other hand, are older, young adults.

“It’s not about robberies between young people. One common denominator is that the people involved are basically older people than the suspects,” says Antila.

There has typically been more than one author, usually two to four. In several situations, the perpetrators were masked with a balaclava or a scarf pulled in front of the face.

According to Antila, what makes the phenomenon exceptional is, among other things, that within a short period of time robbery crime has been targeted several times at completely random adult persons.

“This could perhaps be described as exceptionally cheeky.”

The acts have mainly taken place on weekend nights in the core of Tampere, but individual crime reports have also been made in the suburbs, such as Tesoma, Lielahti, Hervanna and Linnainmaa.

Large some of the known suspects in Tampere’s autumn robbery crimes are, in one way or another, already known to the police.

According to Antila, the perception of the police in Inner Finland is that the recent phenomenon seen in Tampere is at least partly related to the so-called roadman culture, where the pursuit of an expensive lifestyle financed by crime is pursued.

However, he does not comment on the more specific motives and backgrounds of individual crimes.

Money, payment cards, mobile phones, backpacks, as well as expensive branded clothes, branded shoes and headphones have been sought and obtained as loot.

“The descriptions of the acts would seem that the roadman culture is one powerful explanation for this matter.”

District court arrested an 18-year-old man last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery that took place in Tampere on November 18.

The case is one of the most recent robbery crimes reported to the police in Tampere. In the situation, the victim was attacked in the evening in the Tammela district and his property was taken from him under the threat of a knife.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Tommi Juvonen says that in addition to the 18-year-old, several other people are suspected of the robbery in question. The suspects in the case are men between the ages of 15 and 18. According to Juvonen, they have no connection to other acts.

At least so far, the police have not demanded the arrest of the minor suspects in question. However, Juvonen reminds in general terms that the police can present a person under the age of 18 for imprisonment in serious crimes, if he has reached the age of 15 and is therefore criminally responsible.

“I don’t know if young people know this. This is the message I would like to send, that society does not accept such actions. And the means of the Coercive Measures Act affect minors equally.”

Although The police of Inner Finland have informed that they are concerned about the increase in the number of street robberies seen in their area during the autumn, the police have also emphasized that Tampere is still safe.

“For example, last week in our area there were no robberies suitable for this phenomenon at all. At least temporarily, this has stopped in the Tampere area. What I don’t know is how long this positive turn will last, says Markus Antila.”

Read more: Street robbers in commando hats are causing concern in Tampere

Read more: The number of robberies increased drastically – The police are puzzled by the phenomenon

Read more: The police are worried: Robberies by minors are on the rise in Helsinki