Robberies, murder attempts and political rebellions: this was the lives between bars of the great writers

A writer ends in the jail For the most disparate reasons. Many for trying to kill his wife – with greater or lesser fortune in the rush -, others to make fun of who should not – as Voltaire – or for having his hand too long. The strange thing, writes Daria Galateria, is that they were totally innocent. She has only found two cases: that of Apollinaire, whom they accused of having stolen La Gioconda, or that of the poet Dino Campana, who was arrested three times during World War I for an unimportant detail; Have German face. There is also, of course, the case of Óscar Wilde that – as is well known – he was locked up for committing ‘crimes against nature’. That is, be a practical homosexual. Something that, in the Victorian era, was not very well seen in British lands. In his Criminal Code he appeared just below the murder.

From Denis Diderot to Goliarda Sapienza, through Jack London, Norman Mailer, Fiódor Dostoievski or Ezra Pound. A total of 43 men and women, who triumphed in the noble art of writing, walk through Condemned to write (Impedimenta, 2025), an essay in which Daria Galateria, a professor of French literature at the University of La Sapienza in Rome, collects the adventures of these figures with a common element: having seen each other between bars and finding, although it seems contradictory, the time and space for writing in the solitude of a cell.

“For all women, without exception, which are in my book The prison was the time of their life in which they felt freer,” Galateria says during a video call with eldiario.es“There they no longer had to take care of anyone, they were not the maids of their parents or husbands. There they were able to devote themselves to their desires and ideas, ”he explains.

Goliarda Sapienza, for example, was arrested by his own will as a protest against life, but also to ensure that they finally publish his work. “We all know how much the editors the bad press has always liked,” says Galateria among laughs while reciting many of the anecdotes that populate their work.

“The one Louise Michel“, Confesses the Italian,” it is one of my favorite stories. ” The teacher, who has dedicated much of her research work to memoirs, especially women from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, cannot avoid preferring them.

Louise Michel, a French, partisan and revolutionary educator during the commune of 1871 and who galateia qualifies as “a being a little Don Quixote”, was locked up by going to check if her mother was fine after a warlike scarce in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre. They located her at the door of her house, where she identified in front of the first position of the winning army she found. They did not capture her at that time, but she let himself be turned on to exchange her life for that of her parent. That was the beginning of a life between prisons in which the word revolution could well appear accompanied by a portrait of yours. Nueva Caledonia ended up deported where, after fulfilling its penalty, it would stay to live a season with the indigenous people, who would support their rebellions against the West.

The common uxoricidal tendency of them is perhaps, what has most caught attention to this Italian student. Hans failed, William Burroughs, Paul VerlaineNorman Mailer. 10% of the writers collected in this essay at least tried to get rid of their spouses. “Such a high percentage in such a merity guild gives what to think, perhaps writers spend too much time at home,” Ironize.

Verlaine set fire to his wife’s mane, among other vexatious practices. She survived the abuses and managed to divorce the writer while he was serving a sentence. “That caused her to change her head completely,” says Galateria, “had a Christian revelation and became a Capillita. A fearful man of God who, ha!, Could reduce his grief and come free, ”he explains. His now ex -wife married again and could enjoy a bourgeois life in peace.

It should be noted that Verlaine had not been imprisoned for mistreating her spouse, Mathilde Mauté, but to shoot her lover: the poet Arthur Rimbaud.

William Burroughs’s was not so lucky. He died almost on the spot after he hit him between eyebrow and eyebrow. He just spent thirteen days imprisoned for homicide thanks to his lawyer to buy his freedom by adducing accident at the game. Joan Wollmer, who was his second wife, was 27 years old. “I am forced to ack Queer (1985), a partial sequel to Yonki, His previous work.

Burroughs, writes galateia, was an excellent shooter, weapons lover and quite spending on money issues. I was always peeled. The afternoon that happened, on September 6, 1951, the beat He was depressed and had decided to sell a gun that he didn’t want. An automatic Star 380 that, the Italian notes, “threw low.” Burroughs, accompanied by Wollmer, ended up waiting for the buyer at some friends and, surrounded by vodka and gin bottles that soon they were empty, it occurred to him that “it was time to play Guillermo Tell.” Joan put on a glass glass on the head. Burroughs pointed, shot, the Cup fell to the ground. Intact. In the hospital they could do nothing but verify death.

A common experience

Life between bars is quite similar to life in front of a desk. It is a mantra that Daria galateia writes in the pages of her book and repeats when asked about the common points of the lives she has investigated. “Many discovered writing in jail, being imprisoned, locked up, they had a lot of time to be alone with their thoughts,” he explains to put Chester Himes, who said that, in jail, “the imagination grows like a secuoya.” He, arrested for theft, began writing while behind bars after a cellmate encouraged him to sign up for writing courses in the prison to kill the time.

Another example is by Jean Genet, who began writing his stories in the ‘papers’ brown with which he had to make saquitos for prison bread. And, every time a vigilante caught him, they snatched him. “He became writing five novels at the same time!” He exclaims galateia from the computer screen.

Some narrated their confinement memoirs, others invented triggered stories that occurred thousands of kilometers from there with other protagonists, in other worlds. But everyone wrote during their convictions. “Most of the writers that I collect in this book told this experience in their memoirs,” explains Galateria that, asked about their interest in this matter, shrugs from the screen. “The prison memories are almost always exciting,” he confesses.

Look out the thrilling lives of others

Daria Galateria says that she will never write fiction, which she will always look for the slit that leaves the trail of others. “I am a library mouse, I have not lived anything interesting, nothing out of the ordinary,” confesses the author of the successful essay Forced labor: the other trades of the writers (Impedimenta, 2012) in which he radiographed the world of work – sometimes hidden – of which one of the best writers lived. You had to eat and literature almost never pays debts.

Now, after the presidios and work, the curiosity of this huge glasses scholar has focused on the history of another female figure, that of Elsa Schiaparelli, the Soviet Fashion Revolution and the events behind his book Life shocking (1954) “.

“And that,” he smiles from the screen, “it will be another story.” Specifically, one that will be published in May within the last volume over lives of writers. In this case, those who traveled abroad chasing commercial operations.