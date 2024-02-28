Number follows the downward trend of 2023, which recorded a 6.7% drop in total robberies compared to 2022

A SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Department) reported on Monday (28.Feb.2024) that theft records in the city of São Paulo fell by 13.6% in January 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

In total, there were 10,373 recorded robberies in January this year, compared to 12,008 in January last year, representing a drop of 13.6%. The data uses police reports from police stations in the capital of São Paulo.

Vehicle thefts had the lowest number recorded in 24 years, with 922 police reports compared to 1,213 in January 2023. The drop was 24%.

Cargo thefts decreased by 22.5% in January this year compared to the previous year. They went from 240 in 2023 to 186 in January this year. There were no records of bank robberies in the State in both comparisons.

The SSP also reported that theft rates in general also fell by 2.6% and went from 19,236 in January 2023 to 18,729 in January this year. Vehicle thefts also fell: from 3,308 records to 3,231 in 2024.

The agency also released police productivity figures in the capital. According to the statement, São Paulo security forces arrested and detained 3,669 offenders – an increase of 17.2% compared to January 2023, when 3,130 people were detained.

There was also a 46.1% increase in the number of illegal firearms seized and a 63.1% increase in the number of vehicles recovered.