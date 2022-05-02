Culiacán, Sinaloa.- They are around 52 schools plus those that suffered theft during Easter holidays in the municipalities of Culiacan, Guasave, Ahome and Navolatoso they have approached the directors of these schools to see if they have already made the relevant complaints, reported the head of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (Sepyc) of Sinaloa, Graciela Domínguez Nava.

Light wiring, water pipes and doors It is what they stole the most, which are factors to prevent girls and boys from returning to their face-to-face classes, and in this situation, the Secretary of Education commented that they are looking for a scheme to rethink actions together with the affected municipalities and with the Secretary of Education. Public Safety to protect schools from those who cause this severe damage.

He detailed that The 360 ​​schools with the most urgent problems are already working on the repair thanks to the 18 million pesos contributed by the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya.

“We are working in the most urgent schools, in which they flatly do not have electricity, water, or sanitation services and we hope that they will be rehabilitated by the end of May,” said Domínguez Nava.