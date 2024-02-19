An 83-year-old alleged serial robber, Donald Bennett, and his 55-year-old “young” accomplice, Edward Binert, have been arrested following a Valentine's Day bank robbery in Hickory Hills, Illinois. The ABC writes this, citing a criminal complaint recently filed by the FBI, according to which the two suspects are linked to a series of armed robberies that began in the summer of 2023.

Bennett's troubles with the law actually began in 1967 for an armed attack in Kentucky. Then in 1989 he received a new conviction for several bank robberies in the Chicago area. He was released in 2020 after serving a 31-year sentence.

According to the FBI, Bennett and Binert met while they were both in prison. The two are suspected of robbing seven branches of Chase and Fifth Third Bank between last June and February 14. During the latest heist, Bennett and Binert used fake wigs and masks. The hearing to validate the arrest of the elderly robber has been set for February 22nd.