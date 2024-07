US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor | Photo: EFE/ Kiko Huesca

A federal agent serving as security for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor shot a carjacker who tried to steal a vehicle used to transport the justice.

The crime was reported in the early hours of last Friday. The suspect, 18 years old, allegedly approached the officers in the car they were in, near the judge’s residence, and pointed a gun at the driver’s window.

It is not known whether Justice Sotomayor was home at the time of the shooting. After being shot, the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to police records, his life is not in danger.

Data compiled by the Council on Criminal Justice shows that between 2019 and 2023 there was a 500% increase in car thefts in the US capital. Violent crimes involving federal authorities and bystanders also soared.

Republican Congressman Mike Collins has called Washington DC a “war zone” after one of his staffers was robbed at gunpoint at the Navy Yard.

Another incident involved a staffer for Republican Senator Rand Paul, who was stabbed last year by a man who was later transferred to a psychiatric hospital in the US capital.