Important result for the former footballer who, after last year’s attempt, managed to finish with an excellent time.

After a series of second thoughts, Arjen Robben he finished his career with the world of football in 2021. Boots hung up after the last adventure in his youth club, FC Groningen. But the Dutchman, historic flag also of Bayern Munich and who has also worn the uniforms of Chelsea and Real Madrid, just can’t stay away from sport and competitions.

In this case from… marathon. Well yes, because after trying last year to run that of Rotterdam with a time of less than 3 hours (result, not obtained at the time), now he did it.

Robbenin fact, as also pointed out by ESPNran the Rotterdam Marathon with a performance by 2 hours 58 minutes and 33 seconds. “I’m really exhausted, but I did it,” said the Dutchman after completing the 42.195 kilometer race. “For a sprinter like me, such a distance is very long. But I like the sport and the challenges.” See also The 5 things that left the Classic between America and Chivas

For the record, the race was won by the Belgian Bashir Abdi in 2:03:47 hours.

