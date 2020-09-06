Arjen Robben, who after retiring in 2019 determined to return to play along with his soul group, scored once more this Sunday, eighteen years later, a purpose with Groningen. Robben took benefit of an inside from the left to, along with his left foot, hook a low shot that entered the correct of the purpose of German Arminia Bielefeld within the seventeenth minute in a recreation performed on the Noordlease Stadion.

The Dutch worldwide, 36, hhe had scored his final purpose with the inexperienced and white group on April 28, 2002. Then he went to PSV, with which he’ll debut on the thirteenth within the Eredivisie, Chelsea, Actual Madrid and Bayern Munich.