Dayro Moreno is the fashionable player in Colombia. He is about to break the country's soccer goal record with the Once Caldas.

But he has also become famous for his private life, his parties and so on.

Therefore, instead of convincing him or at least trying to understand him, the strategy with him is to subdue him.

At least that was what one of his colleagues said in 2013, at the time of Hernán Torres and Juan Manuel Lillo in Millionaires.

“It was our turn in a bad way, but yes. In the first concentration, Dayro arrived at training late, Juan Manuel grabbed us and told us 'first and last, if it's up to him to concentrate, even if I don't like the concentration, two days before and two after the game.' He left Mayer, Román and me, who were the captains of the team, the task,” he said in a talk. Rafael Robayo with César Augusto Londoño at Prochampions.

Dayro Moreno. Millonarios 4, Patriotas 0, March 29, 2014. Photo:Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO Share

And he added: “With Mayer and Román we had to take Dayro and tell him that they had already given him the first call, so Thursday, Friday and Saturday, if the game was Sunday, we were going to call him at 9:30 pm or at most 10:00 pm one day Román called him, another day Mayer, me too, we asked him for a photo or video call, so we got Dayro to prioritize being in the house more than outside.”

However, Robayo highlighted the benefits of the Tolim native on the playing field and in all the teams in which he has played.

“Dayro is a professional, that is why he is close to being the top scorer in Colombian Soccer,” he stated.