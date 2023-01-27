Rob van Someren is turned out to be the big winner of the radio gala on Thursday. His program Summertime on Radio 10 won the Gouden RadioRing and van Someren himself also won the RadioRing for Best Presenter.

It is the second time that the program has won the Gouden RadioRing. The program also won the prize in 2013. Then it was still heard on Radio Veronica. Summertime was nominated for the award four times in the past five years.

The seventeenth edition of the gala was the first in which no distinction was made between the best male and female presenter. Van Someren himself was not present at the ceremony, but said from his holiday address in Cape Town that he was “genuinely full”, because he is very happy for the people with whom he makes the program every day. Van Someren also said that he will continue to make radio anyway. “I can still go for a while,” said the radio DJ.

The RadioRing for Best Podcast went to ‘F1 aan Tafel’ and the Marconi Award for Upcoming Talent was won by Nordin Besling from FuX. The award for Best Channel went to NPO Radio 1.