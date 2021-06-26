Every Saturday afternoon little Rob Stenders in Tilburg was ready with empty tapes for Lex Harding’s Top 40. ‘I recorded all forty during the broadcast and immediately afterwards I played all the records at Mom’s kitchen table myself, but then I started with number one. That made more sense to me,’ Stenders chuckles in an office next to the Radio Veronica studio. ‘Of course nobody could hear that except my mother, but my show had to go on every week. Even when we were on holiday, at Weltevreden campsite in Zeeland. Then I would whine and whine until I could bring my mixing desk and tape recorders, so I could mix a bit.’