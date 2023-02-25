Rob Roy: everything you need to know about the film on La7

Rob Roy is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 25 February 2023, on La7 from 9.15 pm. It is a 1995 drama film directed by Michael Caton-Jones, starring Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Rob Roy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

In 1713 in Scotland, Robert Roy McGregor, head of the clan, to recover stolen herds of cattle on behalf of the British Marquis of Montrose is forced to kill Tam, an old raiding companion. To relieve the painful conditions of his people, he asks and obtains a loan of 1000 pounds from the Marquis to buy a herd to be resold at a profit. The factor of these, Killearn, plots with Archibald Cunningham, a swordsman in the service of the nobleman, a plot to steal the 1000 pounds delivered to Alan McDonald, a friend of Rob, who is killed by Archibald and thrown into the sea. Held responsible for the debt Rob goes to the Marquis of Montrose, who offers him pardon if he testifies against the Duke of Argyll, believed to be a Jacobite.

Rob Roy: the cast of the film

Now let’s see the cast of Rob Roy. Starring Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, John Hurt, Tim Roth, Eric Stoltz, David Brooks Palmer, Gilbert Martin, Vicki Masson, Brian McCardie, David Hayman, Andrew Keir, Brian Cox, Jason Flemyng, Gilly Gilchrist. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Liam NeesonRobert Roy “Rob Roy” McGregor

Jessica LangeMary McGregor

John Hurt: James Graham, Marquess of Montrose

Tim Roth Archibald Cunningham

Eric StoltzAlan MacDonald

Andrew Keir: Duke of Argyll

Brian CoxKillearn

Brian McCardieAlasdair McGregor

Gilbert MartinWill Guthrie

Vicki MassonBetty

Jason FlemyngGregor

David HaymanTam Sibbalt

Streaming and TV

Where to see Rob Roy on live TV and in streaming? The film, as already mentioned, will be broadcast on Saturday 25 February 2023 in prime time on La7 starting at 21:15. To follow live television it is necessary to tune in to key 7 on the remote control. Those who have a Sky pay-TV subscription can also find it on key 107.