Continuing with the figure of turning its animated princesses into beings of flesh and blood, Disney will premiere this May 25 The Little Mermaid, whose cartoon version came to light in 1989 and now, 34 years later, will once again come to the cinema in live action, with a great cast and impressive special effects.

The story of Ariel, the curious mermaid who decides to disobey her father, the king of the sea, and sneak into the underworld to experience a different life and live love, stars actress and singer Halle Bailey, seconded by Javier Bardem (Triton), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) and Jonah Hauer-King (Eric), all of them directed by Rob Marshall (Oscar nominee in 2002 for the film Chicago), who answered three questions to La República during the five minutes granted by the mouse-eared giant.

—What do you think are the challenges of bringing The Little Mermaid in live action to new audiences?

When you work on a movie for four and a half years, you have to have something that you believe in, that you can relate to and that can be with you. What I love about this piece is that it handles issues of prejudice in its own way. When I watched the movie again, I immediately saw this very contemporary story about this girl who is not afraid of the other, in this case, the human world. She’s not afraid of people who are different from her and she’s going on this epic journey to build the bridge to that world, for herself, because she wants to be part of a different world. In some ways, I always believed that there is an anecdote to this divide, one similar to this incredibly divided world we live in. And I thought, ‘This is just a wonderful reminder that we are all one.’ This thematic message about tolerance and understanding the other helped me find my path and core in this piece, and kept me going during the shooting and creation of the film.

—About the characters of Ariel and Eric, how do you think the additions to their personal stories contribute to their development and to the overall plot?

The great thing about this particular version is that I was able to have a moment to reimagine the animated film, take Eric’s role and give him a complete story and what I found was that we have sort of parallel stories between Eric and Ariel. They both feel like they don’t fit in, that they don’t belong, they see a different life for themselves and they meet kindred spirits and this wonderful deep connection; both enjoy adventure, they want to reach a territory beyond their lives to reach other people and cultures. We were able to deepen that, give it more of a presence in the film.

—It must also have been a challenge to deal with the controversy that was generated by some fans who said that the choice of Halle Balley as the protagonist was a “forced inclusion” of Disney. You have denied it, why?

Because there was no agenda about casting a woman of color, I just looked for the best person for the role, period. And for me, in 2023, I think that’s where we should be, because we’re still arguing about skin color: it’s very archaic. For me, the goal from the beginning was to find the best person to play the role. We saw hundreds of actresses of all ethnicities and Halle was by far the best for the role. You ask a lot of this character, she needs to have an exquisite, angelic voice, she has to be willful, passionate, vulnerable and somehow otherworldly. It’s very hard to find all of that in one person and Halle claimed the role for herself. In truth, I didn’t have to choose, it was very obvious to me that she was the best. My advice is: just watch it, watch the movie, it’s spectacular, Halle matches Ariel in every way, she’s exquisite.