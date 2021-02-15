There was a time when it was unthinkable for actors on the big screen to go to television. TO Rob lowe (Charlotesville, Virginia, 1964) had no choice. Member of the ‘brat pack’, that gang of brats headed by Molly Ringwald who in the eighties starred in several adolescent-themed films such as ‘Rebels’, ‘Class’ or ‘St. Elmo, meeting point ‘, his career almost went to the bottom in 1988 after starring in a sex video with two young people, one of them sixteen years old. Lowe, who has always maintained that he was set up, went from potential Hollywood star to second-rate actor. Through telefilms, miniseries and small roles in somewhat more important productions, the actor managed to raise his battered image until in 1999 he became part of the cast of ‘The West Wing of the White House’, giving life to Sam Seaborn. “He is the character that has given me the most success, especially now that politics is on everyone’s mind”, acknowledges in a virtual round table that the 56-year-old star offers on the occasion of the premiere of his new series, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’.

Created by Ryan murphy, the fiction is a ‘spin off’ of the original ‘9-1-1’ and in it the actor plays Owen Strand, the chief of the Austin fire department, a survivor of the attacks on the Twin Towers of 11 of September. The series can already be seen on Fox, but It will land on Disney + on February 23, when Star, the adult content channel, will swell the platform’s offer.

“Proud and happy” of a “long and diverse” career, Lowe is convinced that “the golden age of television is long over.” In his opinion, this stage started with series such as ‘Emergency’, ‘Friends’ and ‘The West Wing of the White House’. «After ‘The West Wing of the White House’ -ahonda-, making television began to be well regarded. Great movie stars began to work in the medium ». Lowe speaks of the presence of William Petersen in ‘CSI’, of the arrival of Kiefer Sutherland to ’24’, of ‘Lost’ … «All those series belonged to cable television. Then came ‘The Sopranos’, which was from HBO, and a little later ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ ”, he recalls. The argument that the actor uses to certify the death of that golden age has to do with the exaggerated amount of content that exists today. “That notion that there are many more good things on television than anywhere else has been diluted. Now there is more variety, which is good for finding exactly what you want, but the days when everything was good are over. Yes, he says, it’s a very exciting time for content creation. “

Ryan Murphy fan



It is the first time that Murphy and Lowe collaborate, but the actor reveals that the person in charge of titles like ‘American Horror Story’ wrote ‘Nip / Tuck’, the famous series of plastic surgeons, with him in mind. “My agents never sent me the script. I fired them », says the actor bluntly, who claims to be a “great fan” of the creator, with whom he has been trying to work for almost fifteen years. It is not the only compliment that casts the creator of series like ‘Glee’, ‘Pose’ and ‘Feud’. I don’t think I would have ever done a procedural show if it weren’t for Ryan. Those television fictions of the ‘CSI’ or ‘House’ type are procedural, which, although they have a plot arc that develops throughout all the chapters, their episodes are self-concluding. In this regard, Lowe says that ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is a procedural that has “all that strange world of Ryan, the unexpected, the bizarre plots … All that stuff that makes shooting week after week exciting.

Set in Austin (Texas), that city was chosen because “it is very liberal, progressive and strange,” says Lowe. And at the same time it’s in the middle of Texas, which is a very conservative and patriotic state, so you can tell all kinds of stories and from all kinds of perspectives. It also weighed, he adds, that the landscapes are very different from those of southern California, “a great change from the location of the original series.”

Rob Lowe plays Owen Strand.

Of his character, he assures that he loves that “He’s not your typical hero.” “He has his things,” he says, “like skin care or his passion for architecture, but he still has that male firefighter image and nuances that are not usually found in a procedural series.” Another aspect that he likes is the very characteristic relationship he has with his son, which is similar to the one he has with his two children. “As parents, I think we are similar, in the sense that we always support our children. I have two children, they are more or less the same age, and We talk a lot about love life, relationships and work. Parenthood never ends and I love that. My children have always been and continue to be the center of my life ”, he reflects before emphasizing that his son John Owen has participated in the scripts of the series.

With a truly diverse casting, a hallmark of Ryan Murphy, Lowe says it is one of the reasons why ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is “not a traditional rescue series” and why he wanted to participate in the Serie. “We are all human beings and the reason these people are in fire stations is because they are really good at their jobs, although some of them you would never suspect they work there, but we present them that way and then we turn the page”, points out. In this sense, the actor assures that This is not a series that goes “against any political agenda or attacks anyone.” “We are all human beings and celebrating our differences is great, but focusing on what brings us together is even better”, he maintains.

Interestingly, Lowe had already had close contact with firefighters before the series was even in preparation. “The community I live in, in Southern California, had the biggest fire in almost 200 years, followed by the biggest floods in recorded history. Twenty-three people died and I experienced that tragedy with the first fire crews that came. They stayed at home for weeks, in the driveway, in my living room, I fed them … And I worked with them so I had to really put my feet on the ground day yes, day no. I saw how they lived, how they worked, how they thought. So when this opportunity came to me, I was already really prepared », it states. He was not exempt, however, from training with the Los Angeles firefighters: “It was a lot of fun learning all the techniques and physically training to do what they do because they are the kind of things that require you to be in very good shape,” he concludes.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is available now on Fox and will arrive on February 23 on Star, the new channel for adult content on Disney +.