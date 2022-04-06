Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are co-creating a comedy series for Netflix. The actors play according to entertainment website Deadline the lead roles and are also involved in the project as an executive producer.

The series, titled unstable, is about a son who has some social limitations and goes to work for his very successful and eccentric father. Writer and producer Victor Fresco, known for the series santa clarita dietalso contributes to unstable† It is not yet known when the series will come to Netflix.

Rob Lowe (58) can be seen more often in TV series. For example, he played in The west wing and Parks and recreation† His 27-year-old son has less acting experience, but did star in the film alongside his father Christmas in the wild† He also co-wrote the series 9-1-1: Lone Star in which Rob Lowe plays one of the lead roles. See also The number of students is increasing - despite the corona pandemic

