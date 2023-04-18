Nice work Rob Jetten…

A new plan from our one and only climate minister. You know, the man who flies all over the world to see all the wonders of the world together with his friends. The man who lets himself be driven around in a fat BMW 7 series. The man who would do anything to kill every petrolhead.

The NOS reports namely that Rob Jetten has conceived the plan to make driving a car truly unaffordable from next year. And that’s not even an exaggeration. Rob Jetten just does it…

Rob Jetten makes driving unaffordable

Rob Jetten wants to make it compulsory to mix the much more expensive biofuel with regular fuels. As a result, petrol and diesel are about five to ten cents per liter more expensive. This measure can be introduced from next year.

Rob Jetten thinks that this measure will ensure that people get into the car less. But Rob Jetten, with his canal belt ideas, doesn’t know that most people need their car to get from home to work.

People who work in a factory that starts running at 4 am, for example. People in an area where there is no public transport and certainly not at unchristian times. People who simply cannot miss the car because otherwise they CANNOT COME TO WORK.

Rob Jetten is going to demolish the motorist

But that’s not all. Rob Jetten has even more unfortunate plans to tax the motorist. For example, he wants to DOUBLE the BPM on new cars. That will bring millions to the treasury and drive consumers to cheaper second-hand cars.

Oh yes, it’s not just dramatic news we have to bring about the climate minister. If you buy a second-hand EV, you pay less tax. It’s just a pity that any second-hand EV is already – even without tax reduction – unaffordable for the ‘ordinary man’.

Oh yes, one more thing; Business lease cars must all be electric from 2025 from our own climate pope.

Plans from Jetten are a bit expensive

Very nice, of course, that Jetten wants to destroy the motorist, but it costs the treasury a mountain of crunches. All those purchase subsidies for EVs are not free, of course. And of course we shouldn’t want that. But luckily this ‘genius’ has a solution for that too…

From 2030, the loss of income must be compensated by road pricing for ALL CARS. So also EVs…. Until then, the cabinet must find other sources of income to fund the climate hysteria. Like the increase in the BPM. Of which note, Jaap would have said.

Conclusion: For God’s sake, let’s hope that the new largest party in the Senate does think normally and ensures that these disastrous plans by Rob Jetten do not go ahead. That they do know what the normal citizen is like…

Then the water board election only made sense after all.

As always. The test balloon is very large, what eventually comes of it depends of course on how great the outrage is. So we’ll just put it on thick.

But say it. Will the price tool work in this case? Are people really going to buy EVs? Or would they just keep driving? 2024 will be a great year for the car trade. If you sell used cars or second-hand…

