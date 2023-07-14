Rob Jetten wants to succeed Sigrid Kaag as party leader of D66. He announces that in an interview with this site . According to him, it is ‘time for a new generation’ and he brings ‘the youthfulness, the experience and the willingness to solve things together’.

Jetten already heard from Kaag on Sunday that she would stop as a political leader. On Monday, he took the plunge. About his motivation to become party leader, Jetten says: “It is necessary that a new political generation takes the helm, which drags less that past with it and tries to solve things openly and uninhibitedly.”

‘Dare to bridge differences’

With this, Jetten opposes the long-running dossiers that the fourth Rutte cabinet was unable to resolve: the nitrogen discussion, housing and the asylum problem. He sees that many people are concerned and wants a 'new energy for the Netherlands that dares to bridge differences and solves problems'.

As a D66 party leader, Jetten will not change the course of the party. He portrays D66 as a government party that wants to fix things with good ministers. In terms of content, he will be ‘very recognizable’ as a political leader. Jetten: “Really stand for the democratic constitutional state, freedoms and moral leadership.”





Finish climate job

The outgoing minister for Climate and Energy would like to finish his job. "The climate crisis is one of the greatest threats to the entire planet." He therefore insists on good jobs in the green economy and wants to ensure that people get a lower energy bill.

D66 will open the party leader elections. In that sense, it is not yet a race that he becomes party leader, Jetten acknowledges. “Of course I hope for a lot of support from the party, not only from the top, but also from the ordinary members who will soon have to campaign on the street.”

Jetten became a member of the House of Representatives in 2017. After a year he already succeeded Alexander Pechtold as party chairman. After the cabinet formation of 2021, he became a minister. The 36-year-old politician says he has learned a lot in recent years. But he does not feel that he is ready in The Hague yet.

Jan Paternotte does not want to become a party leader for D66 Party chairman Jan Paternotte does not want to become party leader for D66. He cannot combine that with the care of two young children, he said at the talk show Renze. "If you really go for party leader, then you have to be able to be there even more, then you have to commit even more."

