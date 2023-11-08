interviewRob Jetten cannot be persuaded that D66 has achieved little. But more ambition is welcome. With plans for new nature the size of the province of Utrecht and a tax discount for everyone who works more than three days, he hopes to limit the electoral loss for his party. In the run-up to the elections, we interview eight party leaders, today: D66 leader Rob Jetten. “We can really do a lot if we want.”
Hans van Soest, Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
14:07
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rob #Jetten #D66 #started #Dont #talk #endlessly