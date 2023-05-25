Last month, Rob de Nijs suffered from ‘severe’ pulmonary embolisms that almost killed him. His wife Henriëtte said this on Thursday Time for max on NPO 1. Her husband was hospitalized in April with breathing problems. Now the 80-year-old singer is doing “amazingly well,” according to his wife.

,,He slipped from between my fingers”, De Nijs looked back. “Rob was no longer breathing.” She also did not feel a heartbeat in her husband, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. “That was scary.”

Henriëtte called the emergency number. “And at one point I said to the lady: this is not going well. But she asked me more things and then I really screamed: he is slipping out from under my hands, something has to be done now.” She gave her husband mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, she continued. “And in no time the whole house was full of people,” she continued, referring to the emergency services. See also Strangling game is of great concern: 'Prohibition does not help, talk about it'

Didn’t matter much

In the end, the singer was taken to hospital with a beating heart and breathing. “We didn’t know exactly what was going on.” In the course of the night it turned out that he had major pulmonary embolisms. In a pulmonary embolism, a blood vessel to the lungs is blocked by a blood clot, which means that reduced oxygen can enter the blood. ,,It was close.”

Now his situation is stable, De Nijs said. “He is out of the hospital, he is now recovering in a rehabilitation center.”

During his illness, De Nijs asked if people would like to light a candle and share it on social media. She used to burn a candle with her parents if someone needed extra support, she said, but this also referred to the song Put a candle in front of your window from Rob. It was ‘a whim’ to call on people to light a candle and share it, but the call received a lot of response. “It was very moving and I really feel that it helped him.” See also Terrace troubles

