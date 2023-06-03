They may be too young to remember this, but the famous Nintendo pistol that was used to play duck hunt (the NES duck game) existed in two colors, personally my favorite was always orange because according to me it looked more futuristic and colorful, but the original was gray. The color change was due to the controversy that arose when the system arrived in the United States because, they said, the toy could be mistaken for a real weapon. We all found it most ridiculous… until today.

It turns out that in North Carolina, United States, a 25-year-old subject named David Joseph Dalesandro robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 pm. David wore a mask, a wig, and a hoodie. He showed the clerk his gun and took $300 from the register.

The authorities were alerted and managed to catch up with Dalesandro as he was walking down the same street where the store is located. When they arrested him, they discovered that the weapon with which he committed the crime was nothing more and nothing less than a Nintendo Zapper painted black.

The sentence that this criminal will obtain remains to be defined, the good news is that there were no injuries.

Via: wfsb

Editor’s note: I still think it’s ridiculous to blame the Nintendo Zapper, there have been robberies with pieces of wood painted black, I guess it has more to do with being scared and the natural reaction of people when threatened. You are not going to question whether the weapon with which they threaten you is real.