Last Wednesday night a man robbed a gambling hall, located in the Murcian neighborhood of Espinardo, using a short firearm to threaten employees and customers who were inside the premises.

The assault took place at around 11 pm in a gaming machine establishment near El Cruce street. The assailant, middle-aged and covering his face with a ski mask, entered the gambling establishment and took out a pistol with which he intimidated the people in the premises. Sources familiar with the case assure that the suspect shouted that no one will approach him, at the same time that he went to a change machine. Once there, he forced the mechanism of the device and stole the cash it contained. Wielding the weapon, he continued to aim at the workers, until he reached the exit door and fled.

Soon, the 091 switchboard of the National Police received the notice of the robbery and several units went to the game room, where the agents obtained the images of the surveillance cameras that recorded the assault.

Viewing the video files may make it easier for investigators to identify the author of the robbery. Likewise, members of the Scientific Police carried out a visual inspection and collected evidence that will help in the investigation of the case.