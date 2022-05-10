As classic as the Duralex crockery, the bag of bags and the advertising apron; strawberries with cream are a common constant in all houses. A very popular resource for meals with carefree relatives without any intention of getting up to pick up a plate. After hours in the oven, trays that come and go, appetizers and canapés, plant a bowl of strawberries, another of cream and some sugar on the table and you stay so wide.

Also present on so many summer afternoons, in the form of impromptu snacks that saved your mother from the mess you had gotten her into by inviting your friends over. On the tablecloth is the cream jar with a blue lid that is already part of the collective imagination of several generations. If someone hasn’t filled his cheeks with that sweetened cream to the brim, he doesn’t know what life is.

This recipe does not propose to replace them at all: it has become clear that I consider them an institution in themselves. It is more of a tribute. A very easy dessert to make that looks spectacular when you say: “And to finish, strawberries with cream”, and place the overflowing bowls of spiced cream and fruit compote on the tablecloth. Modena vinegar enhances the flavor of strawberries that, once roasted, are super juicy and almost glazed.

I find hand whipped cream wonderful; I like to leave it a little fluid, without getting it completely assembled, and add just a tablespoon of sugar. It tastes much more like dairy and combines perfectly with the acidity of the strawberries. The crumble is the crunchy element that the dish needs. And as a final touch, a splash of extra virgin olive oil, an ingredient with which I recommend finishing almost all desserts with fruit or ice cream.

Difficulty

Just a little more than preparing the classic strawberries and cream

Ingredients

for 4 people

1kg of strawberries

15 ml of Modena vinegar

20g brown sugar

Black pepper

250g cold whipping cream

30g white sugar

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

50g oatmeal

30g pumpkin seeds

30g of butter

20g of honey

Salt

Preparation

Cut the green part of the strawberries, wash them and place them in a baking dish. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, a little salt and pepper. Mix well and bake for 30 minutes at 200ºC. In a pan place the oatmeal, pumpkin seeds, butter, honey and a pinch of salt. Over medium-high heat, stir non-stop until the oats turn a toasty color. In a bowl, beat the cream together with the 30 g of white sugar and the cardamom. Assemble and reserve in the fridge. Let the strawberries cool for a few minutes and serve with a couple of tablespoons of whipped cream and a portion of crumble.

