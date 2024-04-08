We eat carrots all year round – although the best time of consumption is towards the end of spring – it is a vegetable that is part of almost all shopping lists and, however, almost always ends up destined to be part of a stir-fry. , and if you are very lucky; a cream. Hey, it's a noble ending, but with all the possibilities it presents, it's a shame to stop at that.

At El Comidista, we have given great success teaching how to prepare it in the oven, pickled; Due to its solid structure and sweetness, it is one of the best options for pickling, in a salad or sautéed. We have even made carrot jam or pesto with its leaves. Spring carrots are smaller, sweeter and more tender, compared to winter carrots, which tend to be thicker. The former are ideal to eat raw or to cook lightly, since they are fresher and are not as bitter as the others. Their skin is thinner and many times it is not even necessary to peel them. Cooking improves the flavor and texture of the latter, so it is better to leave them to cook, roast and prepare creams and purees.

We will try to choose seasonal carrots, which are easier to find if you go to farmers markets. Ideally, they should not be very large, so that they can be served whole; but if this is not the case, they can be cut lengthwise in half or into quarters. Once sautéed in butter – they could also be cooked in the oven and served in the same way – they are covered in a creamy sauce of hazelnut, honey and sage, and then coated with a mixture of ground hazelnut, coffee and pollen. If you don't have hazelnut cream on hand, you can make it by grinding this nut until it releases its fat: if you don't have a very powerful robot or blender, do it in several phases so that the appliance doesn't suffer.

Time : 12 minutes Difficulty : Finding small, tender carrots Ingredients For 4 people (as an appetizer or accompaniment) 10 small carrots

30g butter

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons hazelnut cream

1 tablespoon honey

8 sage leaves

2 tablespoons of Modena vinegar

50 g hazelnuts

1 tablespoon instant coffee

2 tablespoons of pollen (optional)

½ tablespoon thyme

Salt

1. Wash and clean the carrots. Cut the leaves leaving about two or three centimeters. 2. In a frying pan over medium heat, heat the butter and oil. Add the carrots without crowding them. Season. Increase the heat and sauté until completely toasted. 3. In a bowl, mix the hazelnut cream, honey, sage leaves, a little salt and vinegar. 4. Add the sauce to the pan and cook for two or three minutes. 5. Grind the hazelnuts, instant coffee, pollen – if you have it – and thyme in a mortar or grinder. 6. Spread the powder on a large tray or plate. Coat the carrots one by one beforehand and place them on a tray to serve them warm.

