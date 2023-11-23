Cabbage is one of those vegetables that you have to learn to look at with different eyes to see its full potential. We have always eaten it requetecocida in soups and other stews and in traditional dishes such as cocido or trinxat. But the truth is that with it – with all its varieties – you can prepare salads, stir-fries and other dishes that show us that cabbage is not just something soft, sad in color and with a sulfurous smell.

The oven is a great ally to prepare it quickly and easily. By cutting it into large wedges or thick slices, and adding oil, salt and pepper – or other spices – the cabbage softens slightly but remains crisp, browns and enhances its sweetness. We serve it with a creamy and spicy applesauce and a mustard sauce that contrasts with its powerful and spicy flavor.

This can be a starter as well as a good accompaniment to meat, especially fattier cuts of pork. If you want to play more with contrasts, you can serve freshly baked and hot cabbage on barely warm applesauce.

Time : 70 minutes Difficulty : Making the puree takes a while Ingredients For 4 people For the applesauce 3 Granny Smith apples

4 Royal Gala apples

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon dill seeds (optional)

½ teaspoon grain mustard (optional)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Ground or grained white pepper

Salt

150 ml of water

The juice of ½ lemon For the cabbage 1 white cabbage

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil For the mustard sauce 1 shallot

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

150 ml cooking cream

Olive oil

Salt Instructions 1. Peel and cut the apples into cubes. Place them in a pot with the water, the peeled garlic clove, the spices and the salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and cook for 40 minutes or until completely soft. Remove from the heat and add the lemon juice. Blend with a blender or food processor and set aside. 2. Heat the oven to 200 ºC. Cut the cabbage into eighths or slices two centimeters thick. Place them on a baking tray and add olive oil, salt and pepper on both sides. Bake for 20 minutes, turning them halfway through cooking. It should be golden and tender. See also Document review The cast returns to Hogwarts in a Harry Potter celebration documentary that caters to fans perfectly 3. In a frying pan, fry the diced shallot until tender and slightly golden. Add the mustard. Lower the heat, add the cream and mix to integrate. Salt to taste. 4. Serve the applesauce at the base of a plate with the cabbage on top. Finish with the hot sauce.

