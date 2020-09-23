With the arrival of autumn, the best season of the year begins: the season of creams. In addition, we are lucky that it starts at the same time as the pomegranates and custard apples, which are one of the best fruits we can consume (or at least, my favorites).

Roasted aubergine is a resource that always goes well: it does not have any complications when preparing it; It is accessible to almost everyone and combines perfectly with a multitude of spices and ingredients. Probably the best-known recipe for roasted aubergine is baba ganush, which differs from today’s proposal because in its recipe we look for pieces, while here we will pass it through a blender with the custard apple to obtain the texture of a cream. For some, this dish may seem like a dipping sauce rather than a cream. It’s okay, feel free to use it for whatever you want, as it goes perfect with pita bread or crisp and fresh vegetables like cucumber or carrot.

Adding a crunchy element to a cream is always good. Roasted nuts, croutons or roasted legumes are usually the most common option and rarely fail, but this time we will take advantage of this season and use pomegranate, which will provide color, texture and flavor contrast.

In short, we have a cream with a flavor that is a bit out of the ordinary, since we mix fresh and roasted ingredients. It has a slight dairy touch from the yogurt and quite a bit of depth from the tahini. It is fresh thanks to the custard apple and pomegranate, but it places us in the flavors of autumn, which are already touching.

Difficulty

The one to peel the custard apple.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

500 g of eggplant

450 g of custard apple

½ pomegranate (about 125g)

The juice of half a lemon

1 teaspoon tahini

1 tablespoon unsweetened yogurt

1 level teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin, toasted

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Also

Some hot paprika to decorate

Olive oil

Lemon zest (optional)

Pita bread or toast to accompany

Preparation

Heat the oven at 210º for 10 minutes. Cut the eggplant in half and cut (leaving the skin intact) the meat. Season and brush with olive oil. Put the aubergines in the oven skin side up for 25 minutes or until they are tender. Remove the aubergines. Cut the custard apple, remove all the meat and soak it with the lemon juice. Beat the custard apple with the roasted aubergine meat, the tahini, the yogurt, the cumin, the oil and the lemon juice. Correct acidity, salt and pepper. Serve the cream with the grains of the pomegranate on top. Add a little paprika, oil and lemon zest, and serve with bread or toast.

