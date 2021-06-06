Subitization is the ability to instantly recognize the number of elements that make up a set without having to count them. It is an innate ability that we share with some species, such as domestic chicks, fish, and bees. A day-old chick has enough cognitive ability to recognize a set of up to four units, I read in the journal ‘Nature’. If, before mastering language, six-month-old babies show that ability, it will be because that ability is the result of evolutionary processes that benefit the survival of individuals. For the lions, it is enough to hear the roars of others to discriminate if they form a larger group and it is convenient for them to flee to save their hide.

At a single glance, without the need for accounting, the color graph of the distribution of seats provided by the Cemop barometer clearly shows who, at the moment, are the lions and who are the chicks. Which leaders are more dead than alive, which walk the tightrope, and which take hold. Polls are photographs that portray public opinion in specific periods, but seasonal barometers show trends that are consolidating over time. Hence its value. It is not necessary the visual scope of a lynx to observe in the Cemop study what future awaits those political leaders who, in the middle of the legislature, do not become known by even half of the voters and, worse still, who descend in valuation the more they advance in public knowledge. In my opinion, the most hilarious thing about the barometer is that the worst unemployed still insist on not seeing, or rather not assuming, the error of a false step with something of a rehabilitating self-criticism. At this point, any dispassionate observer perceives that an attempt at a motion of censure was clearly reckless because its promoters, in the use of a legitimate tool, did not take into account the timing, its justification and, above all, its viability. Especially taking into account the strong division in Citizens, since it was the bloody personal war between the incoming leader and the outgoing one of that party that was the main cause of instability and attrition of the Executive that they wanted to unseat.

But the most reckless thing is that it was done without thinking about what the opinion of the citizens would be, including orange and socialist voters. It was the first thing we thought of in the newspaper when the news broke and that is why we commissioned a survey to Sigma Dos to publish that same Sunday. Journalistically, the informative interest to find out what was the public opinion of a motion that would overthrow the Government was clamorous. After several months, the Cemop data coincide with those of Sigma Dos: seven out of ten voters of Cs reject it.

However, the promoters of the operation do not publicly assume any error and blame all the failure on the transfuguismo, encouraged by the PP Government, of the four orange deputies who finally voted against. So far, that account of the opposition has not made a dent. Nor does it appear that it will. More than half of those consulted say that voting discipline in the parties seems bad or very bad. There is no doubt that transfuguismo is a serious problem for the quality of democracy because it alters the majority who left the polls. But in the light of this barometer, it is only possible to deduce that the majority of the politicians of Cs who broke their pact with the PP seem more reprehensible than that of those who later failed to comply with what was signed and backed down. If we admit the dialectic of treason, we must conclude that voters perceive that those who secretly negotiated the motion with their backs to their partners would have been greater. There is no other interpretation of the successive polls that coincide in the impulse of the PP, the collapse of Cs and the retreat of the PSOE, from days before the motion to several months later.

Without party discipline, our representative democracy would be a union, although blind submission to national leaderships does not appeal to citizens. The good image of former President Garre came from when in 2008 he broke that discipline and did not support in Parliament, in coherence with his position on water, taking into consideration the reform of the La Mancha statute. Undoubtedly, the consequences of the rebellion of the deputies labeled as turncoats by a congressional ruling are much more serious for their old party, but if there is a punitive social reproach, the one who punishes is the party to which they no longer belong, closer to the abyss the more stretches the story of the motion and the transfuguismo.

If the focus were on the citizen, there would have been a long time open lists. This way we would avoid swallowing with turncoats. As that is asking for pears from the elm, the least that the Murcian parties could do is regulate the figure of the deputy not assigned in the Assembly Regulations to avoid the current grotesque composition, with parties that do not control their parliamentary groups, now in the hands of deputies expelled. They would have an opportunity with the processing of the Statute in Congress, although there is no favorable climate for the essential consensus. Too much roaring and cackling. No need to start counting. By subitización it is already obvious: there is no quorum.