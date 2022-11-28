UpdateBring the management of the reception of Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers together, says chairman Hubert Bruls of the Security Council. At the moment, the two reception flows are still separate and they must come together because the numbers continue to rise, says Bruls. The prognosis is that 200,000 people will come to the Netherlands by the end of next year.

The coordination of the reception of Ukrainians now takes place via the security regions, but they will stop with this. Asylum seekers will be directed by the province. But there must be one direction, says the mayor of Nijmegen after the consultation of the 25 security regions in Utrecht. In it, the mayors spoke with State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) about the reception of Ukrainians and the new distribution law that can oblige municipalities to receive people in the long term. What that direction should look like is still a matter of debate. See also Ukraine-News: Researchers warn of nuclear escalation

The mayors are also concerned about education and medical care for Ukrainians. There are too few (Ukrainian) teachers and GPs cannot accept new patients indefinitely. “We have to be flexible there. If regular training is not possible and the option is a good day care or doing nothing, then I still choose the former,” says Bruls.

Criticism

Seven hundred Ukrainian refugees are currently coming to the Netherlands every week. According to European rules, they can travel freely in Europe. They receive a living allowance, a place to live and can go straight to work. According to Mayor Bruls, this is leading to more and more discussion. Other refugees who enter the country via Ter Apel have a long way to go. “They often live in poor conditions. You can criticize that.”

Bruls believes that the distribution law should be introduced more quickly to prevent further problems. “We never know how many people will come. Forecasts have turned out to be volatile.” The distribution law was therefore also on the agenda of the Security Council tonight. The mayors doubt whether the law, which has been drafted with great difficulty, will be effective. The process of distributing asylum seekers fairly across municipalities is too complex, they believe. The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) agrees. See also Buried by an avalanche, fell into a deep gorge

Reward

The Distribution Act regulates the distribution of the number of asylum places across the Netherlands. The law provides for a reward for municipalities that voluntarily and on time provide extra places and also forcibly for municipalities that continue to refuse to accommodate refugees. The latter in particular was a great wish of the Security Council, which has been grumbling for months about municipalities that do nothing despite the great need for asylum reception.

The mayors are afraid that the current distribution law is so complicated that it will still not be possible to realize sufficient structural reception places.

‘shortest way’

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb of Rotterdam also believes that the law should come into force immediately from 1 January. “Choose the shortest route between A and B, without many approach routes.” The influx of Ukrainians is leveling off, he says, but the arrival of asylum seekers from other countries is high. “It has to do with wars, drought, poverty or political instability. What will happen in Iran, where it is unsettled?” See also Russia | Demonstrations against the launch have started in Russia

After consultation with other mayors in the Rijnmond region, Aboutaleb sees the reception for Ukrainians in the region at stake. “The shelter on ships will end on January 1.”

