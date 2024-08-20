Last weekend, people were queuing until 23:00. Not to try to buy a new MoonSwatch or to leave the festival grounds in Biddinghuizen, but because of roadworks. The roadworks on the A2 made traffic around Utrecht a mess. But it could always be worse. Elsewhere, road users had to take a detour of over 100 kilometers.

In Australia, work is underway on a road called ‘The Black Spur’, according to the Australian Drive. It could just as well have been the name of a limited-edition Rolls-Royce. The 25-kilometre-long road winds through rainforest and is the only direct route from Melbourne to the Lake Mountain ski resort and the Lake Eidon holiday resort.

How far do Australians have to drive?

Road users who want to drive over the Black Spur today are out of luck. The road is closed so that trees can be pruned safely. In order to still reach Melbourne, road users have to travel 132 kilometers. So you drive 107 kilometers around. According to Google Maps, the detour takes 1 hour and 39 minutes, while you would only be on the road for 24 minutes via the normal road. We would rather do that than stare at the back of a Skoda Fabia for six hours near Nieuwegein.