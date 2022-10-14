The genre of text adventures has practically made the history of the video game, being one of the first forms of this ever-expanding interactive medium. Over time, however, this style of production has gone more and more muted, due to a rapid progression that has diverted various users to a very different kind of experience. However, its niche has remained faithful over time, so much so that titles have been made that make the most of the potential of the genre. Roadwarden is therefore one of them and, in this review, we have analyzed the work created by the single developer of Moral Anxiety Studio.

Discovering the world

One of the elements that most forms a creative universe is the storytelling as a whole, the ability to create interesting characters and a pleasant universe to understand in every single aspect. Roadwarden accomplishes this task brilliantly, transporting the user to one interesting and exciting reading. Unfortunately we cannot speak in detail about the plots, but the important thing is to know that the script is well written, especially given the narrative divergences present.

The gameplayin fact, it is structured as a kind of digital game book. The user must read the dialogues of the secondary characters and the thoughts of the protagonist, while at the same time having to make choices in the speeches as well as decide their own approach in all kinds of situations. The choice of one answer instead of another is able to totally change the course of events, so much so as to make you feel the weight of decisions and your actions always and in any case. Obviously they have the same degree of importance, but the protagonist’s approach changes totally the reactions And relations with the characters that populate the game world.

At other times, however, the player must solve some puzzles, through the deduction and correct reading of the text. Everything is rather guided by the nature of the genre itself, but the work manages to create situations where attention to reading is certainly fundamental. In this sense we recommend the product only to who knows English wellgiven the lack of translation into Italian or any other language.

A great addition are also the newspaper and the archive. The first contains all the lore information, so you can observe the details of monsters or environments, as well as see all the missions currently active and those already completed. The archive instead shows every action performed, excellent for remembering every kind of move and decision made within the selected save.

A survival mission

Roadwarden is a more varied product than one can imagine at first glance. The protagonist has the task not only of to survive and discover the secrets present within that land, but also to achieve its purposes within a certain time limit. This last dynamic, missing in the easy mode, inserts a certain state of anxiety and very particular fury. A continuous inner battle, where it is up to the player to decide how to move correctly based on the dangers he faces. Each decision is able both to save time, but also to bring the hero of the story closer to an untimely death.

The only way to prevent tragic events is to know use the days in the best way. In this sense, it is not only necessary to continue your journey but also to obtain food, water and perhaps heal the possible injuries obtained. All this is combined with the presence of a inventory, where to insert indispensable elements such as weapons or objects related to history, such as some kind of consumable. These RPG dynamics, the management of the character and the relationship with the NPCs, are fundamental to guarantee the success of your mission, otherwise the game over is guaranteed with a lot of obligation to start the adventure from the beginning.

Can’t miss the combat sections, which in this title always prove to be relegated to the canons of the genre of textual adventures. The user must then choose the kind of action, also based on his equipment currently in possession, in order to exploit the situation to his advantage. In the event that the enemy is asleep, for example, it is possible to decide to attack him or try to pass him without waking him. A dynamic that offers further freedom, in a sort of match of Dungeons & Dragons where the master is Moral Anxiety Studio.

The last gameplay feature is related to the graphics itself, that is exploration. During the experience lived for this Roadwarden review we were pleasantly surprised by how each single area is represented by a pixel art thick, studied in detail with a well-defined artistic touch. This care is not an end in itself, given that great importance must be given to observation in the gameplay. The same cannot be said of the soundtrack and the ambient noises, rather basic enough to be easily forgotten.

A great merit certainly goes to optimizationwhich given the general style is capable of running perfectly even in PCs with low performance.