Roads | The list of the most important transport projects in the Helsinki region was dominated by multi-level interchanges

The municipalities of the region are preparing for financial negotiations with the state.

Helsinki in the next few months, the region’s 14 municipalities will give their opinion on which list of transport projects will be entered into negotiations with the state next spring.

In addition to expected projects such as the Vantaa trolleybus, subway access control and improvements to the main line, the draft also lists five interchanges for state roads.

The strategy director of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) prepared the draft Sini Puntanen characterizes different level connections as enablers of land use. For example, the Kapuli interchange planned for highway 25 in Mäntsälä helps the development of the business and logistics area located nearby.

“In addition to several rail projects, medium-sized road projects have also been added to the draft, which opens up planning potential,” Puntanen characterizes.

Connections of different levels are ranked using several criteria and a rating table.

Land use, the housing and transport agreement, or mal-agreement, is signed every four years with the state and regional municipalities. The state commits to finance transport projects important to the development of the region, and the municipalities in turn commit to zoning 16,500 apartments per year.

The vision is that the Helsinki region will be Europe’s most sustainably growing and people-friendly metropolitan area in 2040. The goal is thus a carbon-neutral, prosperous and successful region.

In order to reach these goals, traffic emissions must be reduced and land use must be concentrated along good transport links.

In the previous ones in the mal agreements, the main focus has been on large rail projects such as the Vantaa Ring Rail, Länsimetro and Espoo City Rail. Against this background, the multi-level junctions that promote rubber bike traffic are now presented in a completely new way.

For example, Maarinsolmu in Espoo raises the road connection between Tapiola and Otaniemi above Ring I, which gives the opportunity to build 200–300 student apartments near the interchange.

Helsinki has zoned Koivusaari apartments for about 5,000 people and jobs for about 4,000 people. Kirkkonummi has plans to develop the Masalanporti business area.

The new Kaivoksela multilevel interchange planned by the Finnish Railways Agency is a way to ease congestion on the Hämeenlinnanväylä between the Kannelmäki and Kaivoksela multilevel interchanges.

The assumption is that the construction of the Myyrmäki area, Kuninkaantammi and Kaivoksela will generate new traffic. Hämeenlinnanväylä’s noise protection is inadequate.

Mal The draft of the 2023 plan will be considered by HSL’s board on Tuesday, from where it will go to the municipalities for a round of opinions.

Canal investments have always aroused great passions, and it is very possible that the project schedule for 2024–2027 will change based on the opinions.

Now, for the next contract periods after 2027, the Viikin-Malmi light rail line, the light rail connection from Hakaniemi to Länsisatama and the Kerava-Nikkilä rail connection are listed, among others.

Even if the municipalities in the region reach some sort of agreement on their top goals, the last word will be said in the fall of 2023, when contract negotiations with the state start.