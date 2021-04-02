The are two clear indications that Easter has begun; the A-44 Autovia has traffic nose to tail and the supermarkets on the coast are packed.

By 13.30h on the A-44 between Granada and the Costa Tropical tail backs had formed between kilometer-point 144 El Puntal (Padul) and kilometer-point 157 (Dúrcal).

Traffic coming along the A-7 from the east, diverted onto the N-340 at Castell de Ferro, was also causing continuous queues of vehicles in both directions.

Meanwhile in Salobreña, for example, Mercandona had all its check outs manned (* Gasp! *) to cope with the sheer number of customers inside and certain products had disappeared from the shelves, such as loaves of bread and certain vegetables.

Some of us will be praying for Monday and normalcy; others are in tears of gratitude as they see their tills filling up a last, be it only for four days.

(News: Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)