“As I speak to you, we have passed a little thousand trucks“, from the United Kingdom to France, said Friday, December 25 on franceinfo at 5:10 p.m. Jacques Gounon, president of Getlink, the Channel Tunnel concession company, while thousands of French truckers have been stranded at the port of Dover since Sunday evening, after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

“Our shuttles run at full speed, without difficulty and the fluidity is total under the tunnel “, Explain Jacques Gounon before adding: “In fact, almost 2,000 trucks will be passed today. We could have passed a lot more [mais] “there are not enough tests to free them“.

In fact, clearly, what still blocks the return of truckers is the insufficient number of tests Jacques Gounon franceinfo

“We have put in place very significant resources, a hundred volunteers to assist our customers“, continues Jacques Gounon before specifying:”The bottleneck is clearly the tests carried out to verify that there are no positive cases, which slows the arrival of trucks.“.

On site in the United Kingdom, the British soldiers were called in as reinforcements, while 10,000 tests have already been carried out at this stage. Jacques Gounon, says not “question the figures that are announced“, but the device is complex because”Obviously, the trucks must collect their certificate and be able to go to the tunnel. What we are seeing is of course significant traffic, but which is not very surprising. We are used to filming 24 hours a day. I confirm it, there is fluidity. In other words, we could accept many more trucks if they were released from their storage area.“, he insisted.

For the boss of the Channel Tunnel concession company, this “logic of the test is perfectly understandable. I note that France has sent teams, quantities of tests. Now, it must be seen that the trucks are either stored at an old airport 30 km from the tunnel, or blocked along roads and highways. We imagine that the trucks have to go one after the other to do the tests“and then retrieve their results,”it is absolutely considerable logistics“and”which could have been carried out more intensively if there was perhaps better coordination and better acceptability of the British to receive aid from France“.