After the heavy rains that hit the north coast of São Paulo over the Carnival weekend and caused 48 deaths in the region, highways still have total or partial closures. According to the government of São Paulo, the ascent of the mountain can be done by the Anchieta-Imigrantes System or Rodovia dos Tamoios, depending on the point on Rio-Santos where the driver is.

“If you are at Praia de Juquehy (km 176), towards Bertioga, the route is only through the Anchieta-Imigrantes System. For the driver who is on the other side of the total interruption of Rio-Santos, at km 174, the route is only the Rodovia dos Tamoios”, he said, in a note.

According to the most up-to-date bulletin from the São Paulo government, released at 7:22 pm on Tuesday, the 21st, there were still at least two total blocks and at least 17 points partially blocked.

Several points on the Rio-Santos Highway (SP-055), however, which were completely obstructed, were partially released for traffic by the Highway Department (DER) on Tuesday, between São Sebastião and Ubatuba.

The repair works on the Mogi-Bertioga Highway will last up to at least 180 days. The partial liberation, according to the government of São Paulo, is expected to take place in two months. According to the Secretary for the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics, Natália Resende, the estimated investment is expected to be R$ 9.4 million. On Tuesday, a DER team began recovery services at the site.

“It was a very heavy rain, atypical, the biggest ever recorded in the country, with 600 millimeters in 24 hours. At Mogi-Bertioga, two months of work will be needed for partial clearing, and up to six months for complete clearance, because we will be building a new retaining wall, reinforcing the existing retaining wall and creating a new drainage system”, she stated.

See below the roads managed by the DER that have total and partial interdiction points:

Total:

Rio-Santos (Rodovia Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego SP-055)

– Km 174+500 – barrier drop (Praia Preta)

Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098)

– The road remains completely closed, due to the rupture of the pipeline, at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim

Partial:

Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098)

– There is also a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91, due to the fall of a barrier; and in km 87, because of an erosion.

Rio-Santos (Rodovia Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego SP-055)

– Km 061 – barrier fall (Praia do Lamberto)

– Km 066 – barrier fall (Fortaleza Beach)

– Km 084 – tree fall (Tabatinga Beach)

– Km 087- fall of barrier and trees (Cocanha Beach)

– Km 095 – flooding (Massaguaçu Beach)

– Km 095 to 096 – barrier fall (Masguaçu Beach)

– Km 116 – barrier fall (Praia da Cigarra)

– Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Toque Toque)

– Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Guaicá and Toque Toque)

– Km 157 to 162 – barrier fall (Maresias Beach)

– Km 164 – barrier fall (Boiçucanga Beach)

– Km 180 – tree fall (Praia Preta)

– Km 188 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia)

– Km 189 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia)

Oswaldo Cruz (SP-125)

– Km 11 – barrier drop

– Km 13 – barrier drop

– Km 58 – barrier drop

Crossing São Sebastião/Ilhabela

According to the Waterway Department (DH), the São Sebastião/Ilhabela ferry crossing was completely restored on Tuesday.